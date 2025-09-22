‘Something’s got to give’: Coryell County faces backlash over tax proposal

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Tensions continue to rise in Coryell County as residents voice their frustration over a proposed property tax increase.

Despite a packed house at the most recent Commissioners Court meeting — where community members overwhelmingly opposed the 21% hike — county leaders can vote to adopt a lower rate, but they cannot go above the one proposed.

“It is extremely frustrating, I know I've asked for grace and consideration for what our elected officials are doing, but there tends to be a certain point where the elastic is just going to give out," resident Jane Vaughn said. "They need to seriously reconsider what they're doing and where the community is.”

Many residents say the proposed increase would add an unmanageable burden to already strained household budgets.

“A single mom, sitting up in the front, can’t even afford to spend any time with her family because she is spending all of her time working, trying to pay the damn taxes that y’all keep running up over the last five years,” one resident said during public comment.

Another added, “To make up for the mistakes y’all have made – you’ve made mistakes, not us – and you are expecting us to come in here and bail you out. Well, you can see we are done.”

A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, as some neighbors prepare for one last push to demand change.

“You need to think about what's going on in the rest of the county versus the state and where everybody is on finances and the finances of the county,” Vaughn said. “Once again, there are how many projects that are over budget right now? This needs to be gone through with a fine-tooth comb, in my opinion, because something's gotta give.”

