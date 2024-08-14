Social media artist brings color to Downtown Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — The city of Hearne is adding murals to its downtown area in hopes to attract more neighbors in the community.



"Abstract Dissent" is a social media artist that specializes in aerosol art.

The City Manager shared that he hopes to add three or four more murals to downtown Hearne.

"I believe the city has to create something that will attract people here," said City Manager, Alonzo Echavarria.

"I think it's important because it will connect with the city and with the community, with the families."

Shane, also known as "Abstract Dissent" is a social media artist that was asked by the city to complete the mural.

"Hearne is like the perfect recipe for me — it's a little distressed, it's seen better days and I predominantly like going into those neighborhoods, because it has the biggest impact," Dissent said.

"I feel like they need it more, the public is going to want it more and appreciate it more, because there's none of it around," he said.

He told 15ABC this isn't the first time he's spayed some paint on buildings in Hearne.

"There was a lady who likes to remain anonymous that brought me in to paint the train mural, so I did that about a year ago and it got a lot of good feedback," Dissent said.

I spoke with "Abstract" about the inspiration behind his murals and why he chooses those specific designs.

"I highlight people doing things in communities," he said.

"There's a lot of people doing a lot more work than I am that don't get credit for running nonprofits, doing stuff unselfishly in the community."

The building is on the outside of West Second Street and will be the first of many murals added to the area.

15ABC also spoke to the City Manager of Hearne who told us we're still in the beginning stages for his improvements plan for Downtown Hearne.

"This is only the beginning — people come to us and they say, well, finally all these things are happening, I hope there's more," Echavarria said.

"I always say this is probably less than 10% of what we want to do, there's a lot more things," he said.