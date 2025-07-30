Snook ISD's search for a new superintendent is underway with community input wanted

SNOOK, Texas (KRHD) — Snook ISD has begun its search for a new superintendent, with interim superintendent John O'Brien helping guide the district through the transition period.

"When it comes down to choosing that person that fits the district, that'll be up to the trustees and the community," O'Brien said.

Snook ISD Facebook The Snook ISD wants input from our community with the search for a new superintendent underway.

The former superintendent, Dr. Megan Pape, left the school district to take a position with Royal ISD, prompting O'Brien to step in temporarily.

"We're just trying to help them get started with the school year and then help them in the process of getting a new superintendent," O'Brien said.

Tyler Dupnick John O'Brien, interim superintendent for the Snook ISD, talks with 15 ABC.

The Texas Association of School Boards is assisting the Snook ISD Board of Trustees with the search process, which has already attracted a few applicants. The application window will remain open throughout August and into the first part of September, after which the candidates will be narrowed and the trustees will conduct interviews.

Final candidates will do second interviews, and the district is actively seeking community involvement in the selection process.

"Another process that's in place right now that they're trying to do is get some community input, and so we have that out there on our social media pages [and] on our school website for people in the community to give some input [on] what they would like to see at that leadership role for the district," O'Brien said.

Texas Association of School Boards Community input survey for the Snook ISD new superintendent search by the Texas Association of School Boards.

Whoever takes the permanent position will come into a district that has growth coming its way.

"We're pretty close to capacity as far as when it comes to size," O'Brien said. "So in the future, you know, a couple years from now, they're gonna have to look at different things when it comes to classroom size."

Tyler Dupnick New houses are being built near the Snook Independent School District in Snook, Texas.

Despite the leadership transition, the Snook Blue Jays are excited and ready to keep flying forward.

15 ABC asked O'Brien if a transition period doesn't have to be a setback by any means.

"Correct, and we're gonna make sure it's not a setback," he said.

O'Brien tells 15 ABC that the goal is to have one finalist selected by late October.

Community members can participate in the input survey by clicking here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.