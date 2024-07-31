Sidewalk chalk obstacle courses in Bellmead parks promote wellness and activity

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — Brame and Devorsky Parks will receive sidewalk chalk obstacles courses designed by area school children.



The program by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District aims to enhance local parks and promote physical activity among children in the community

Devorsky Park's obstacle course is finished

Brame Park's artwork will be installed before August 31

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"When you invest in your community, especially with art, it's just a symbol of pride for the community."

Creative Waco contractor Julie Cervantes spent two days painting a Spongebob-themed sidewalk chalk obstacle course at Devorsky Park in Bellmead.

"Yesterday when I was wrapping up, I already saw three kids playing along with it and it was only halfway done. I'm excited for when we get more out in the community and see the interaction the kids will have with it."

The artwork was designed by area school children, with these being the original drawings for the course. Local artists then took the children's renditions and created the full mural.

"This is just an elementary kids design brought to life."

Bellmead Assistant City Manager Karen Evans tells me the city has been working hard on improving parks the past few years.

"I thought it was great. I love this artwork, I think it's just phenomenal."

While the project aims to enhance parks in our community, it also hopes to promote physical activity.

"The goal is to get children out here, get them active and in the parks."

Spending time outdoors can be beneficial for your physical and mental health.

Evans says she wants to see more art around Bellmead in the future.

"I have a couple more buildings that are blank, so I have plans and thoughts. I want to get with Creative Waco and see about getting some more murals put on those facilities."

Follow Bella on social media!