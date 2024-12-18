Shooting in Temple leaves officer and bystander wounded, officer dragged by suspect's car

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one officer injured on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m. on December 18, an officer in the 100 block of N 11th Street heard gunfire and went to the scene, where a disturbance between two individuals was occurring.

A bystander tried to intervene during the altercation when the suspect allegedly shot at him.

As the officer tried to detain the shooter, they then fled the scene in a car, dragging the officer in the process.

The suspect then crashed his car at the intersection of Wendland Road and Airport Road before exiting and fleeing on foot into a nearby wooded area.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The bystander was hospitalized for minor injuries.

The suspect is still on the loose, and officers are in the area around Wendland Road and Industrial Boulevard doing an active search.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

