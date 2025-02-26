Shining a light on light pollution: Lampasas group fights to preserve night skies

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — A growing concern among residents and experts alike is the increase in light pollution, which is drowning out the night skies and obscuring views of celestial wonders like the Milky Way.

Janie Watson, founder of Lampasas County “Friends of the Night Sky,” and volunteer Pam Butler are leading efforts to address this issue and raise awareness about its impact on communities.

Janie Watson, founder of Lampasas County "Friends of the Night Sky," and volunteer Pam Butler

“Everybody should be concerned about it,” Butler said.

“You have children and you take them out to Big Bend or the Grand Canyon and you see the magnificence of the night sky, and how sad is it to think at some point that may not be available.”

One of the main reasons for this push is the fear that future generations may lose the opportunity to experience night skies filled with stars.

For many communities across the country, that reality is already here. Alarming statistics show that 80% of Americans can no longer see the Milky Way due to light pollution.

“That’s all across America. We’re a lot more fortunate here in Texas because we have so much rural land, but still, in towns even like Lampasas, you cannot see the Milky Way,” Watson said.

Outdoor lighting changes to help combat light pollution

Despite the challenges, Watson and Butler remain hopeful and believe small changes can help reverse the trend.

They believe that by making simple adjustments, communities can reduce light pollution and help preserve the night sky for future generations.

Five key principles for effective outdoor lighting

“Austin is moving out here, and that doesn’t mean the end to what we have, but it means we need to educate people and encourage them to make changes, and changes are easy to be made,” Watson said.

For those interested in learning more about the impact of light pollution, the Lampasas County “Friends of the Night Sky” will host a Star Party on Saturday, March 1, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Old Middle School Cafeteria. The event will feature experts, telescopes, and more.

Flyer for 'The Stars at Night' Star Party Event in Lampasas

