Shield of Sisters aids military sexual trauma survivors at Fort Hood and beyond

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — For many survivors of sexual assault and military sexual trauma, it can be a long road to healing. During Sexual Assault Awareness Month and every month, the nonprofit Shield of Sisters is working to help by raising awareness and providing support and resources for survivors.

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Shield of Sisters aids military sexual trauma survivors across the country

This includes women impacted by a former Fort Hood doctor accused of secretly recording his patients. The Army notified thousands of women who were previously under the care of ex-Fort Hood doctor Blaine McGraw about the criminal investigation into him. McGraw was suspended Oct. 17, 2025, from Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood.

Jo Harrison, a licensed therapist in Killeen and an advocate for survivors of military sexual trauma, said the priority right now is making sure those women are supported.

"1 in 5 active duty women and 1 in 7 active duty men experience sexual assault in the military," Harrison said.

Those numbers drive the work of Shield of Sisters. In Killeen, the nonprofit has created safe spaces for survivors to come together. They also utilize "Battle Angel" mentors, who are women who have been through the program and now help guide others.

"Shield of Sisters is one of those resources where we want to be out there enough for people to understand we are part of that fight," Harrison said.

Harrison said it is critical to bring these issues into the open and help people understand just how common they are.

"If you know about it… you can support it. If you know somebody affected, it becomes something people can talk about and help one another through," Harrison said.

That support extends far beyond Central Texas. Harrison recently returned from Fort Knox, where she took part in events honoring survivors and raising awareness on post with Shield of Sisters.

"I think it's very important with the work that we do," Harrison said.

The push for change continues to reach the national level. Earlier this year, Shield of Sisters founder Shannon Hough joined several Jane Does and their attorneys in Washington, D.C., lobbying lawmakers for stronger protections for survivors in the military.

Shield of Sisters can be contacted for resources and support through email at shannon@shieldofsisters.com or by calling their hotline at (920) 951-1244.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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