‘She did everything right’: Family speaks out after tragic murder of Copperas Cove mother of five

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — 31-year-old Shasmine Clack was tragically shot and killed late Saturday morning, leaving her family devastated and her community in mourning.

"I was trying to call her and she wasn’t answering. I was trying to call her son, but he wasn’t answering. He finally answered and said she was shot," Shantell Clack, the victim's older sister, said.

The shooting occurred on February 1st, near Tanner Drive and Anderson Avenue. According to the Copperas Cove Police Department, officers arrived at the scene and found Shasmine with gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were immediately administered, and Shasmine was transported to AdventHealth Central Texas, where she later passed away.

"The kids – that’s what mattered. She loved her kids. It was all about her kids," Shantell said. "It’s just a lot starting all over without their mom."

In the aftermath of the shooting, officers identified 27-year-old Alonzo Ezekiel Hunter of Beaumont as a suspect. He is the father of Shasmine’s youngest child.

Hunter was found at a nearby hotel, arrested, and charged with murder on February 2. Justice of the Peace F.W. "Bill" Price set his bond at $500,000 during his arraignment.

Copperas Cove PD said they send their condolences to the family during this difficult time.

As Shantell and her family grieve the loss of Shasmine, they reflect on the woman she was and the impact she had on those around her.

"She was a very kind and giving person. She helped a lot of people. She would literally give the shirt off her back," Shantell said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign with a goal to raise $7,000.

Friends of Shasmine are also holding a balloon release on Sunday, February 9th, at 3:00 p.m. near Tanner Drive and Anderson Avenue. They are asking those attending to bring pink balloons and candles.

Meanwhile, The Copperas Cove Police Department has stated that the investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be released.

