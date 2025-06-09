Severe Storms cause power outages across Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Severe storms swept through Central Texas early Monday morning, knocking out power to hundreds of residents across several counties.

According to Oncor, Limestone County was the hardest hit, initially reporting 826 customers without electricity. That number has dropped significantly to just five customers still affected.

In Waco, 246 outages were reported at the peak of the storm, with only 11 customers still without power as crews continue restoration efforts. Marlin experienced six outages early Monday and currently has three still active.

Bell County also saw disruptions, with 33 outages reported initially. As of the latest update, eight customers remain without service.

Crews are continuing work across the region to restore full power. No injuries or major infrastructure damage have been reported at this time.

Update as of 6:56 a.m. June 9.

