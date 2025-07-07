Search and rescue operations continue in Kerr County

JULY 7, 1:24 p.m.:

The Office of the Governor, Greg Abbott, posted on Facebook some photos of the emergency responders helping in search and recovery efforts in Kerr County.

Gov. Abbott said Texas first responders continue working tirelessly in communities impacted by flooding.

Gov. Abbott advised that Texans should remain weather aware as heavy rain threats continue.

JULY 7, 12:15 p.m.:

Search and rescue operations continue Monday throughout Kerr County.

Assets from local, state and national first responders are assisting in the rescue efforts.

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, 75 deceased have been recovered in Kerr County, including 48 adults and 27 children. 15 adults and nine children are unidentified.

At the time of publishing, there are 10 Camp Mystic campers unaccounted for, and one counselor.

A top priority for the county is reuniting families.

Highway 39 west of Old Ingram Loop remains closed to the public, other than those who live in the closure area to allow emergency vehicles and first responders to get access to the area.

The devastating floods in central Texas have left families and communities in urgent need of support. Scripps News Group and the Scripps Howard Fund are partnering to provide critical relief to those impacted. Every dollar donated will support local organizations with relief efforts.

This campaign is a Scripps News Group initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign are tax deductible.

This is a developing story. 25 News will continue to update this article, online web stories, and broadcasts with the latest information.