Scam Alert: Local woman shares how to prevent falling victim to scams

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Waco Police Department receives around 30 to 35 reports of scams each month — some of those recent scam numbers have been reported by one local woman who shares her story of being scammed and how she is working to prevent that from happening to others in our community.



Waco police say scams are targeted towards people with cognitive decline because they’re easier to manipulate, and easier to fall victim to scams

To prevent fraud and scams, it’s best to directly check in with that person and delete or block that text or email

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It is just rampant in our society, and I really hate to hear so many folks in our community that are falling victim and losing so much money,” Christine Schroeder-Morren said.

Schroeder-Morren is the Lifeline Director at Friends for Life, a non-profit in Waco, but before she was hired on, she was the victim to two scams.

One where money was withdrawn from her bank account from her debit card and the other a recruitment scam.

“They’re just getting more and more creative, you know would have never dreamt of such a thing — you think, 'Oh, if it’s Indeed or LinkedIn it must be legitimate, you know? — or some sort of employment website, but it’s not,” she said.

Sergeant Matthew McCallister with Waco Police Department says they see around 30 to 35 scams reported each month, and anyone can be a victim.

“Anyone can click on a malicious link, but the scams are targeted towards people with cognitive decline — they’re easier to manipulate, and easier to fall victim to scams,” Sergeant McCallister said.

Once Schroeder-Morren found her role within Friends for Life, she also found another way scammers strike — through email.

“She said, 'I'm in a meeting right now, but I’d like for you to go get some gift cards for me'," she said.

The email asking to share the numbers off the back of the gift card, and that's when she knew something wasn’t right.

“I would have recognized that actually was not her work email — but I never even though to look at that. I thought, 'Oh, my boss needs some help,' and I immediately replied 'Sure'."

To prevent fraud and scams, it’s best to directly check in with that person and delete or block that text or email.

“Have a strong password on all your accounts, not adding people to your Facebook or to your social media accounts, posting privately. not posting publicly not sharing too much information online and not trusting links that you don’t know where they got to,” Sergeant McCallister said.

Both Schroeder-Morren and Sergeant McCallister say the best way to prevent becoming victim to a scam is by being educated, which is why Friends for Life is hosting a seven-part series exploring fraud, scams, and exploitation.

That in depth series starts Tuesday, September 3, and will be held at McLennan Community College in Room E233.

You can register for the course by calling 254-299-8888 or by clicking here.

This is a free course, and if you'd like to learn more you can contact Christine at Christine@friendsforlife.org.

