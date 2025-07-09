San Saba officials encouraging safe debris cleanup after recent flood

SAN SABA, Texas (KXXV) — San Saba County officials are advising that flood debris needs to be disposed of safely.



Burning of debris is highly discouraged

Debris is not to be dropped off at standard waste sites

Word will be coming soon about a safe place to deliver debris

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The water has receded in San Saba County but the footprint of the high water is still evident. Cleanup operations are underway, some of which is headquartered at First Baptist Church. They've put out the call for volunteers.

"There is something for every age level and ability level. And so it has been awesome to see the folks coming in," said Michelle Barker, a volunteer with First Baptist Church.

Barker has been pleased to see the influx of willing helpers, but it's important that volunteers follow safety instructions to avoid health hazards.

"We leave our mud boots to the side," said Barker. "We're wearing masks and we are wearing gloves. We have hand sanitizer."

Care has to be taken because black mold is already setting in. On top of that, the flood waters may have contaminated the debris with bacteria and other harmful agents. For this reason, burning debris is highly discouraged.

The county is instructing that flood debris is not to be taken to standard waste sites. The contamination could become an environmental hazard. In the meantime, you can drop by First Baptist Church if you're in need of cleaning materials.

"We have gloves and masks here if anyone needs to come get some, if they're local and they wanna grab some before they start cleaning out their stuff," Barker said. "We can help 'em with that."

Patience is key, as the county is currently working to set up a safe drop-off location for debris.