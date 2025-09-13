SAN SABA, Texas (KXXV) — More than two months after devastating floods swept through San Saba, there are signs of rebuilding everywhere, but the work is far from over.

Watch the full story here:

San Saba flood recovery continues more than two months after devastating July flooding

25 News spoke to one family who has still not been able to start rebuilding yet, leaving their home sitting empty.

"I think the community as a whole feels a little bit neglected and also forgotten," said Rhonda Waidmann.

San Saba resident Rhonda Waidmann has been helping her niece, whose home was damaged in the Fourth of July weekend floods. Waidmann, who also works at a local restaurant, said she's seen the whole community struggle to recover.

"We didn't have physical damage at the restaurant or the hotels, but we put in evacuees for free, and we helped with the Red Cross houses and things like that, and had to cancel reservations for months, which is hard for our locals who are working at these facilities to be able to function," Waidmann said.

I spoke to Waidmann's niece, who's relocated to Houston for the time being. She said that while she should be able to start work soon, she's working on an appeal with FEMA for the amount of money they will give her to fix her home.

"As far as the flood updates, the last two weeks have been very positive. It's been a much more encouraging," County Judge Jody Fauley said.

San Saba County Judge Jody Fauley said 97 homes were damaged in the flood, but only six homes are considered substantially damaged, meaning they need a higher level of rebuild. He said it's been a long process to go through all the paperwork.

"We're a wonderful community, and the first thing we want to do is strap on our boots and go to work and help our neighbors, and when that gets put on pause to make sure paperwork gets done right, it's very hard to do, but we've gotten through that," Judge Fauley said.

Marcus Wood with the San Saba Long-Term Recovery Group said this rebuilding process has been a learning curve for everyone.

"We need some good news. We need some homes that get rebuilt and families that are back in. And their lives are restored in a way that is positive. I think that good news sort of feeds on itself and it grows," Wood said.

"We don't want anybody to be missed or slipped through the cracks. So if somebody isn't feeling like they're heard, reach out to our group, go to HCCA, get a case manager and let them start the process for you," Wood said.

Residents have until September 26 to get in-person help applying for FEMA assistance. FEMA representatives are on-site at the San Saba Civic Center on weekdays, but after September 26, support will only be available online.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Bella on social media!