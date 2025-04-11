San Saba mourns sudden loss of Police Chief Steven Newkirk

SAN SABA, Texas (KXXV) — San Saba Police Chief Steven B. Newkirk, 46, died unexpectedly early Friday morning, the department announced.

Newkirk passed away at 3:47 a.m., according to a statement issued by the San Saba Police Department. No cause of death was immediately released.

“It is with profound sorrow that we share the sudden and unexpected passing of our dear friend, mentor, and leader,” the department said.

Newkirk joined the San Saba Police Department in 2021 and was quickly promoted to detective, where he became known for his positive attitude and commitment to growth, both within the department and the wider community.

In 2024, following the retirement of then-Chief Chet Bauer, Newkirk was appointed Chief of Police. His leadership was marked by a focus on unity, progress, and professionalism, colleagues said.

“Steve was more than just a colleague—he was a true friend and an inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him,” the department’s statement read. “His absence leaves a profound void, but his impact and legacy will remain.”

Details regarding memorial services have not yet been announced.