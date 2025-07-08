San Saba County urges caution as flood waters rise

SAN SABA, Texas (KXXV) — Floodwaters continue to rise across San Saba County, driven by both local rainfall and runoff from upstream storms. Officials warn that even with clear skies locally, water from already saturated areas continues to flow downstream, thereby increasing flood risks.

The ground remains saturated, and creek banks are still heavy from recent storms; likely, it will not take much more water to create hazardous conditions.

Authorities urge the public to take the following precautions:



Turn Around, Don’t Drown: Just a few inches of moving water can carry away a vehicle.

Do not cross or remove barricades. They are in place for your safety and that of emergency responders.

Avoid flooded areas. No photo or video is worth risking your life.

Stay away from low-water crossings and flood-prone zones.

Report hazardous conditions to local authorities immediately.

Officials say that safety must remain the top priority as flooding continues to pose a serious threat.

