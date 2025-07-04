Officials warn San Saba River could reach 70-year high

City officials issued a special announcement Friday warning residents of potential flooding along the San Saba River, which is expected to crest faster than usual due to recent heavy rainfall.

According to forecasts from the Lower Colorado River Authority and the National Weather Service, the river is predicted to rise to levels not seen in over 70 years.

Residents living north of the railroad tracks near the river are urged to remain alert and prepare for possible flooding.

City officials said they will continue to monitor conditions closely and provide updates as necessary.