SAN SABA, Texas (KXXV) — Funeral arrangements for Steven Bryce Newkirk are set for Friday, April 18.

Newkirk served as the San Saba Chief of Police since 2024. He died at his home on April 11, 2025. No cause of death was immediately released. He was 46.

Visitation will be held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel in Lampasas on Thursday, April 17 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Services will be held at San Saba's First Baptist Church on Friday, April 18 at 2 p.m.

You can read his full obituary here.