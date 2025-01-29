'We’re all in this together': Robertson County faces surge of flu, respiratory illness cases

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — As the temperatures dip, the number of flu cases and other respiratory illnesses are on the rise throughout Robertson County.



EMS calls for flu-related symptoms are up by 15 percent

Local clinics and pharmacies are also seeing a run on medications

Neighbors are being advised to cover coughs and sneezes, wash their hands, wear a mask when sick, stay home when ill, and get vaccinated

Ways to prevent illnesses from spreading

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"There's just so much going on — flu is rampant, we are seeing RSV, we're seeing COVID spikes a little bit," said Duffy Drug Owner, Leah Allen.

Local doctors are seeing a significant increase in common illnesses throughout Robertson County.

"This is just the season where you have the flu coming in and you have the RSV on top of everybody already being a little wore out anyway," said EMS Director, Steven Von Gonten.

EMS calls for flu-related symptoms are up by 15 percent, a number the EMS director tells15ABC is significant, especially considering our county's population.

"If you have a smaller community, you know, when you're talking about 15 percent, that's a big portion of the population," Von Gonten said.

It's not just paramedics — local clinics and pharmacies are also seeing a run on medications.

"Flu and strep, I should say — it's killing us. We are struggling to keep those medications for flu, the Tamiflu, that kind of thing in stock," Allen said.

With these illnesses running rampant, the EMS director tells 15ABC it's time for us all to pitch in and stop this spread.

Neighbors are being advised to cover coughs and sneezes, wash their hands, wear a mask when sick, stay home when ill, and get vaccinated.

"We're all in this together — if we can stop it at a, small level, it keeps us from having to deal with big problems later," Von Gonten said.

By taking these simple precautions, you can protect not just yourself, but neighbors around you.

"Everybody's got to help each other," said Franklin resident, Theresa Currie.

"Just protect yourself that's all you can do stay clean and protect yourself."