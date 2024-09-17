TxDOT begins major bridge improvements to Robertson County

FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — TxDOT has started expanding Cedar Creek Bridge to create a safer driving experience for neighbors in Franklin.



TxDOT started the Cedar Creek Bridge project in the beginning of August 2024

TxDOT has already installed safety shoring to support the soil next to the work area

The project is contracted through Knife River Corporation-South for $1.7 million

The Camp Creek Bridge is still in the development stages, with possibility for restoration and renovation

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Texas Department of Transportation has some new projects underway in Robertson County — this includes expansion of Cedar Creek Bridge.

"With the expansion, it just adds more capacity and allows people a better drive," said Public Information Officer for TxDOT, Bob Colwell.

This could also mean possible restoration and renovation of the Camp Creek Bridge.

"It's an old metal bridge that quite frankly I don't know how old it is, but it is a historic bridge and I hope when they decide or get ready to move it, that it can be saved," said Robertson County resident, Rodney Holloway.

These upgrades are to make local roads safer.

"Safety is our top priority at TxDOT, and it always will be, and so we want our roads to be as safe as possible," Colwell said.

15ABC was filming the construction work on Cedar Creek Bridge when they came across Makayla Nieto and Hailey Mueller.

They tell 15ABC even though this road work can be annoying, the finished product will make it completely worth it.

"It isn't bad, the road work, I mean of course the two minutes it's long whenever you're standing there and not going there but other than that," said Franklin resident, Hailey Mueller.

"Yeah, it kind of slows me down a little bit, but I'm kind of glad because this bridge was really thin to drive on," said Franklin resident, Makayla Nieto.

"It's definitely beneficial, it's been needing to be redone for a while," Mueller said.

"Especially wrecks and stuff, and people driving really fast," Nieto said.

TxDOT tells15ABC that with all these new projects, local residents' patience is much appreciated.

"We do know that road work is a headache, but it's something that's necessary with all the people that are coming to the state of Texas," Colwell said.

"We just thank everyone for their patience and watch out for us while we're out there."