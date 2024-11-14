'She's still our hero': Family of murdered soldier gets justice after more than two decades

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — A judge in Florida recently sentenced a former U.S. Army soldier to prison for the murder of Amanda Gonzales, a soldier from Hearne.



Shannon L. Wilkerson was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of Amanda Gonzales.

Gonzales was beaten and strangled on November 3, 2001 at a U.S. Army base in Germany.

This sentence ends a long-awaited measure of justice for the Gonzales family, who have spent more than two decades seeking answers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I think it's better than winning the lottery because we don't, it's just something that we're going to cherish forever, it's never going to run out," Amanda's mother, Gloria Gonzales Bates said.

Justice for Amanda Gonzales has been more than two decades in the making.

"Just this wave of emotions, you know, you want to cry and you're relieved, it's just like a weight lifted off your shoulders," Amanda's stepfather, James "Michael" Bates said.

The Hearne native was 19 when she was beaten and strangled on a U.S. Army base in Germany in November of 2001.

"It wasn't the war that killed her, that's what really gets us, it wasn't that, but she's still our hero. everybody's hero," Gloria said.

A judge in Florida recently sentenced the convicted killer, Shannon Wilkerson, to 30 years in prison and three years probation.

Her parents, Michael and Gloria tell15ABC with this case behind them they finally have a sense of closure.

"She finally got justice, it was long overdue," Michael said.

"I feel light. I feel like I'm floating. I'm just relieved. I can actually say, okay, we can actually start our lives," Gloria said.

Though tempted to give up at some points, they refused to rest until justice was served.

"There was a lot of times we got, we got, I mean, we were very discouraged, you know, but we just kept telling ourselves and tell each other, look, we got to, we got to see this through for her, you know, and for other two children," Michael said.

Michael and Gloria tell15ABC they hope their story inspires other families who are going through similar situations, and encourage them to keep on fighting.

"We tell a lot of families don't give up, don't give up. There's, there's light at the end, just keep digging and there's light at the end of that tunnel," Gloria said.