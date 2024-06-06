Robertson County Sheriff's Office warns of new scam

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is warning Central Texans about a recent scam.

According to police, scammers are calling and warning individuals that they have a warrant for failure to appear for court or any other reason, giving the opportunity to pay a fine over the phone to take care of the warrant.

"Our deputies have taken multiple calls related to residence of Robertson County," officials said.

Police say some individuals have fallen victim to the scam.

"These scammers are using numbers made to look as though they are coming from our office and even providing a detective name and badge number — these calls are NOT from our office," police said.

"They are also asking for payment via a phone app — please do NOT give any personal information or money to these people!!"