One student dead, three others injured after Wednesday morning crash

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a head-on crash that left one Franklin ISD student dead, and three others injured early Wednesday morning.

Officials say that a Chevrolet 1500 truck was traveling westbound at around 6:11 a.m. when a Ford Mustang, traveling eastbound, drove on the wrong side of the roadway and struck the Chevrolet on Farm-to-Market 2549 — approximately a half a mile east of McCarver Lane.

The passenger in the Ford Mustang, Thomas Watson, 18, of Franklin, was pronounced dead on the scene — the driver and back seat passenger were transported to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.

25 News received confirmation through a classmate that Watson was a 2024 graduate from Franklin ISD.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck was transported to a hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and more updates will be provided as they become available.