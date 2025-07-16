Local housing site in Hearne faces ongoing illegal dumping issue

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — Residents at the Hearne Housing Authority are dealing with ongoing illegal dumping that's creating unsightly messes and financial strain for the community.

Ezekiel Ramirez A mattress that was left on the side of one of the dumpsters a part of the Hearne Housing Authority.

"They know they're doing, doing the wrong thing. So, that's what I don't like about it," Hearne resident Caroline Softoy said.

At the Hearne Housing Authority, some dumpsters are turning into full-on dumping grounds, with furniture, tires and trash being illegally discarded.

Ezekiel Ramirez Tires that were left on the side of one of the dumpsters at the Hearne Housing Authority.

"It frustrates me seriously, really frustrating. I'm like, why do they do us like this?" Softoy said.

The illegal dumping is happening at all three housing sites, creating major headaches for housing staff who must clean up the mess.

Ezekiel Ramirez Some furniture and toys that were left on the side of one of the dumpsters at the Hearne Housing Authority.

"It's unsightly, and it's embarrassing for the people that take pride in their homes," Executive Director of the Hearne Housing Authority, Sherrie Conn said. "If it's full, they'll just throw it all around. It'll be all around it and the guys have to come in with the truck and trailer and remove other people's items before they can even do their job."

Conn tells15 ABC the problem isn't just frustrating — it's financially draining for the housing authority.

Ezekiel Ramirez Executive Director, Sherrie Conn shares specific details about the illegal dumping issue at the Hearne Housing Authority.

"I've been here since March of 40 years ago, and it's constantly been a problem. It seems to be more excessive here in the last several years than in the past," she said.

When asked how it feels to see the problem worsen over time, Conn responded: "It's heartbreaking. It's heart breaking that the community is not taking pride in their community."

Ezekiel Ramirez Executive Director, Sherrie Conn shares specific details about the illegal dumping issue at the Hearne Housing Authority with 15 ABC.

The ongoing issue has pushed the housing authority to install surveillance cameras at all three sites.

Ezekiel Ramirez A sign used to let neighbors know that the dumpsters are now being monitored.

"We can go back and and look at those cameras and very clear pictures, very clear pictures of the license plates," Conn said.

Residents like Softoy hope these cameras make the message loud and clear to those responsible.

Ezekiel Ramirez Hearne resident Caroline Softoy shares her thoughts about the illegal dumping issue at the Hearne Housing Authority with 15 ABC.

"I hope they listen and listen well that we don't like it, you know, don't like them coming over here dumping in this area like that," Softoy said. "I just hope they hear me talking. Stop it. Please leave your trash at home and put your trash out somewhere else."

Ezekiel Ramirez One of the new surveillance cameras installed to tackle the illegal dumping issue.

Conn tells 15 ABC the new cameras have already caught people in the act, and she's calling on neighbors to speak up and help keep these sites clean.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.