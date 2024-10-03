'It's been a blessing': Grant funds Bremond Volunteer Fire Department's new fire truck

BREMOND, Texas (KRHD) — The Bremond Volunteer Fire Department recently received new equipment courtesy of the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.



This program has provided approximately $360 million in assistance to departments statewide.

Over 1,400 departments are eligible for this assistance.

This program provides assistance to volunteer fire departments for firefighter vehicles, fire rescue equipment, protective equipment, dry hydrants, and firefighter training.”

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It's a great feeling to give these people who are dedicated and have a big heart, you know, to give to their community, and they put in the hard work," Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Coordinator Justin Graf said.

This Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program helps volunteer fire departments purchase firefighter vehicles, fire rescue equipment, protective equipment, and firefighter training.

"We have over 1,400 departments eligible. it's a great program for them to go out and assist their community, they greatly rely on this program," Graf said.

The Bremond Volunteer Fire Department recently received a new fire truck courtesy of this program.

"It's been a blessing to us since we've gotten it, it's been an asset to the county and actually surrounding counties as well," Bremond VFD Chief, Ryan Haynie said.

But that's not all.

"Actually, just yesterday we had a training age grant that came through $10,000, and we got a new forcible entry door through the training age grant through the forestry service as well," Haynie said.

Ryan Haynie is the Fire Chief for Bremond. He tells15ABC his department has been waiting for this new truck for more than a decade.

"It took 12 years for the paperwork for us to get to the top of the list with the Texas Forestry Service to be able to get the grant and be nominated for it," he said.

But he tells15ABC he doesn't do this for the equipment, he does this to help the community.

"It brings humanity back to this world where there's not a whole lot of it," he said.

"it's just a feel of accomplishment when you go help somebody, and they're in their worst times, and you get to try and brighten their day a little bit."