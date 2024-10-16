Franklin community removes historical dividing fence at Owensville Cemetery

FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — The removal of the fence, which once separated Whites from Blacks, aims to promote unity and mark a significant historical moment.



The Owensville Cemetery is nearly 200 years old, dating back to the Civil War era.

It is the largest cemetery in Robertson County.

The Owensville Cemetery Association is hoping to have the entire fence completely removed and cleared by the end of this year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It almost brings tears to my eyes to see what's going on," Assistant Secretary for the Owensville Cemetery Association, Roger Ann Gray said.

The Owensville Cemetery Association worked with neighbors in our community to remove this fence.

"We're taking down the fence that divides the two cemeteries," Gray said.

"This cemetery is Owensville Cemetery West, the one on my left is Owensville Cemetery East."

"The whole point was the fence was at one time that the cemetery was divided for segregation," President of the East Owensville Cemetery Organization, Jessie Grace said.

Building a bridge of unity in the community around 60 years after the civil rights movement to end segregation.

"We've been divided too long in the country, it seems like it's worse now than it was 10 years ago," Grace said.

"I hope they just see that we're trying to come together as people, not as a color," Volunteer, Robert Cross said.

15ABC spoke with Roger Ann Gray who has been coming to this cemetery since she was a little girl.

"For years that fence has been there, we've been trying to get the fence removed, so today is a very historic moment for me," she said.

Historic moment indeed, decades in the making but not just for her, but for her late, great father.

"He always told me, you do things to better your community, and that's what I've lived by, and I think this is better for our community."

"The way the world is today, we just need to be unified,"Gray said.

This is just the beginning of the process, but it's a significant step towards a brighter future for our neighbors.

"It makes me feel good to show that people are learning how to be people, It's not a color, It's not a black or white thing," Cross said.