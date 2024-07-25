Community Resource Center steps up to help neighbors in Robertson County

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — The Community Resource Center in Hearne is exclusively for neighbors in Robertson County that need assistance with case management, state benefit assistance, and utility assistance.



according to GOBankingRates, 44% of Americans struggle to pay their utility bill.

contact the Community Resource Center of Robertson County on their website.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Pretty much any sort of social service needs someone has, they can come to us," Executive Director of Community Resource Center of Robertson County, Tim Charron said.

The Community Resource Center of Robertson County.

"I hope they feel that we care, and we care about them as a person, and that they're going to get help and, you know, have that hope, that sense of hope afterwards, that, you know, they're going to be okay," Charron said.

An organization that provides neighbors with access to resources, programs and services.

"We're not here to judge or rule someone out," he said.

"Sometimes there's a fear that, you know, that we're just here to help certain people. We're here to help everybody."

That can assist them with problems that they or their households may have.

Executive Director of this Resource Center, Tim Charron, tells me the most common resource used at the moment is utility assistance.

"Some of our clients experience like an $800, $600 bill in the summer, and then the rest of the time it's $250," he said.

But that's not all.

"The most common would be our food pantry for our clients," Charron said.

Clients like Stella Cisneros, who has been a member of the Resource Center, since 2022.

"Yesterday, he bought me some food, and the day before, he bought me a fan," Cisneros said.

15ABC sat down and spoke with Cisneros, who told them she has been struggling most of her life, and got help not for herself, but for her son.

"I used to go to the food banks and get food for him because i would say, 'I can wait, I can hold back', but my son can't, I don't want him going to sleep hungry," she said.

"I was ashamed to go get help for my son. but then i said, why? I worked, I paid taxes and stuff like that, I'm going, and that made me feel good because my son would eat at night."