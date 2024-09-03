City of Calvert appoints new Alderman focused on enhancing city conditions and driving growth

CALVERT, Texas (KRHD) — Calvert City Council appoints Jason Hoffpauir as the new Alderman, and neighbors in Calvert share what changes they would like to see improved in the city.



Hoffpauir was sworn in on Monday, August 26.

Hoffpauir hopes to focus on community involvement and beautification of the city.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Jason Hoffpauir is the new Alderman for Calvert.

"Once you come in, you'll find out that there's a lot of need in Calvert, and there's a lot of expansion that we can have," Council Seat two member, Jason Hoffpauir said.

Hoffpauir has a passion for our city.

"I love Calvert, I think it's a great place to be, to be involved in the community and what's going on in the community," Hoffpauir said.

But tells 15 News he wants other neighbors to get involved.

"I believe that everybody wants to get involved, but they don't know how," Hoffpauir said.

"We need the community to come together and say, 'hey, I've got an idea', 'hey, we can work on this idea', or we can come together in this aspect and work on something else," he said.

15 News walked around downtown Calvert looking for neighbors to speak with when they bumped into Sheryl Chopp.

Chopp tells 15 News change in Calvert is something she's wanted for a long time.

"Now, the problem is what's being done about it," Chopp said. "Can't say that they're not doing anything, but I've seen the same things for years, and not a lot has changed."

"One person can't do it all, it takes, well, the citizens, the mayor, everybody," Chopp added.

15 News also spoke with Margie and Richie Digiacomo, who were visiting the city.

They tell15 News Calvert is in rough shape, but definitely has potential.

"I think it has a lot of potential as a town," Margie Digiacomo said.

"I think there's got to be something publicity wise marketing wise that would encourage passer-throughs to come," she said.

Hoffpauir tells 15 News this is the beginning of a long journey, but it will be worth it in the end.

"I want to see Calvert improve, I live here, I'll fight for Calvert," Hoffpauir said.