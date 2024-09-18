Calvert's new projects aim to beautify and enhance safety

CALVERT, Texas (KRHD) — Calvert's city manager is currently working on projects to beautify the city and make it safer for all neighbors.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The city manager of Calvert is getting started on some new projects.

"He's working very hard to get grants into the city to help develop some of the infrastructure and clean up some of the areas where housing has been left alone and vacant," the Municipal Court Judge, Karen Blackwell, said.

To help beautify the city and make it safer for our neighbors.

"There's a lot of potholes and railroad tracks to cross, and those are things that people are really interested in because it makes it more difficult for newcomers to come to town," Blackwell said.

These upgrades include clean up on overgrown lots, pothole repairs, and vegetation control.

"All the things that make the city look much better, put their best foot forward," Blackwell said.

15 ABC walked around downtown Calvert looking for neighbors to talk to and ended up at En Gedi Vineyards and Winery.

Neighborhood Reporter Ezekiel Ramirez sat down with Karen Hale who says taking care of Calvert is a team effort.

"I know if you don't fix the broken windows in a community, if you don't care enough about your community to clean it up, then your customers are not going to care about your community," she said.

And tells15ABC some of these projects are long overdue.

"I just came through on Cedar Street and you know, it was just a shame that the road was pretty bumpy," Hale said.

15ABC also ran into an old friend, Quincy Mcclough, who says he's looking forward to seeing what's planned.

"He seems like he wants to do some great things here in town," he said.

"I think it would be a great thing to beautify Calvert," Mcclough said.

Hale tells us that she's excited to for the future of Calvert.

"There's just been there's so many things the people of this town and the small businesses want to happen," she said.

"Just really excited to see some of the work that they're doing and then excited for the future."