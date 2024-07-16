'Call for Help' in Hearne provides resources for neighbors in Robertson County

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — "Call for Help" is a non-profit organization in downtown Hearne, that provides free clothing and food for families in need.



"Call for Help" is open Mondays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Only neighbors that qualify for the resources will be allowed to receive them.

"You don't feel like coming in here begging, you know, they make you feel at home," said one customer, Belva Brown.

Downtown Hearne has a help center for neighbors in Robertson County.

"They're awesome here," said another customer, Samantha Felton.

"They're always very nice, they treat you with respect — you're treated with respect."

It's a volunteer organization known as "Call for Help".

"Its a food, pantry, clothes closet — place where people can come and get things they need," said Executive Director, Betty Brien.

The available resources are donations received from the neighbors of Robertson.

Brien says that helping people is part of her personal morals.

"Being a Christian and being a member of a church, that's what you do you help others," Brien said.

Brien explained that it's okay to ask for help, because everyone needs it at some point.

"Everybody probably needs help one way or another, and it's nice to be able to help the people in the community that need it," she said.

15ABC spoke to some customers about their experiences at "Call for Help" — Brown thinks that neighbors who are struggling should take advantage.

"You don't have to feel embarrassed," Brown said.

"We all have hard times at times, and it's good to know that there's people like this that you can come to if you need a little bit of help."

The "Call for Help" center is open Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m.

"It's a win win situation," Brien said.

"We help others and help other people to help others."