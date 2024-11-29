Burn stack to remain open ahead of Texas A&M game despite burn ban

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Due to the burn ban in Robertson County, student bonfire leaders said they would not burn the bonfire that had already been stacked before Saturday's big rivalry game against the University of Texas.

The site will remain open to the public despite fans being unable to light the stack.

The bonfire site is open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, November 29th. Once the burn ban is lifted, bonfire leaders will burn the bonfire in the spring and start rebuilding it again for next year.

Despite the burn ban canceling the bonfire, Aggies are keeping the rivalry fire alive with a yell practice at Kyle Field and a Longhorn ice sculpture at Century Square, where they'll saw off the horns in true Aggie fashion.

Many game traditions are still getting Aggies in the game-day spirit.

