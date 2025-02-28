Bremond mourns the loss of city mayor Richard 'Ricky' Swick

BREMOND, Texas (KRHD) — Neighbors in Bremond are mouring the death of Richard Swick — who served our city as mayor for more than 30 years.



Richard Swick was born January 28, 1956 and died on February 22, 2025.

Richard Swick was the mayor for Bremond for 36 years.

"Ricky" will be remembered as someone who gave his heart and soul for the city of Bremond and a neighbor who was deeply invested in the well-being of our community.

See what community members said about Swick to 15ABC:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

15ABC asked Erica Gray what she was feeling when she found out "Ricky" Swick died.

"Honestly, it was more so just shock. I kept thinking I was going to wake up and this was going to be a dream."

The mayor of Bremond, "Ricky" Swick passed away last week at the age of 69.

"We are definitely feeling it. We are definitely stained," Gray said.

In this community, "Ricky" will be remembered as someone who gave his heart and soul for the city of Bremond for more than 30 years.

"He was mayor for 36 years, served on the city council before that, spent a lot of time and energy into trying to do whatever he could to make the town better," Swick's second cousin, Kenneth Groholski, said.

And a neighbor who was deeply invested in the well-being of our community.

"He tried to reach across multiple aisles, and different people, in terms of their involvement and their input, and, you know, Bremond was very lucky to have him in his service," Groholski, said.

Erica Gray worked alongside "Ricky" for more than half a decade.

"I feel like this death, because it was so unexpected, was probably one of the hardest on Bremond and I think it's going to be, you know, a process for a while."

"I'll probably never have a partner like "Ricky" again," she said.

15ABC asked her what she would say to "Ricky" if she had just five more minutes with him.

"The best thing that I can honestly do is just continue to go where we left off."

"I think I would honestly in that moment, just let him know that everything that we kind of work together to do, everything that we didn't get done, I definitely do plan on keeping up with my end and finishing it," she said.