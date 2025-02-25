Bremond High School Addyson Campbell wins 'Artsonia’s Artist of the Week Contest'

BREMOND, Texas (KXXV) — Bremond High School student Addyson Campbell has been named the winner of Artsonia’s Artist of the Week contest, a voting competition conducted by artsonia, the world’s largest online collection of student art.

The platform showcases more than 100 million pieces of student artwork from across the globe.

Campbell earned over 300 online votes for her winning piece, a neurographic portrait of a Bremond High School faculty member.

“I had to select a teacher for our project," Campbell said. "I selected my FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) sponsor, Mrs. Martin.”

The project was based on the neurographic technique, a method of creating art through subconscious, free-flowing lines. When asked how she felt upon learning she had won Artist of the Week, Campbell said, “I was extremely excited.”

Campbell’s teacher, Lori Dudley, has been teaching art for more than 25 years.

Dudley is one of the thousands of art teachers who use Artsonia to digitally showcase student art, organize and plan art lessons, and fundraise for their classrooms.

Artsonia works with teachers to create online school galleries and individual digital student art portfolios.

Parents and relatives can view the art online, leave comments, and order keepsakes featuring the artwork. As part of its mission, Artsonia donates 20 percent of merchandise revenue directly back to local classrooms. Since 2000, it has donated more than $15 million.

