HEARNE, Texas (KXXV) — Authorities have issued a regional Amber Alert for a missing teenager from Hearne.

14-year-old Trinity Taylor was last seen around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Vaughn Lane, according to officials.

Taylor was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and pink sandals. The Amber Alert was issued late Thursday morning as law enforcement continues the search.