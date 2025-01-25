2 homes destroyed in early morning fire in Hearne

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bremond Volunteer Fire Department assisted the Hearne Volunteer Fire Department in battling two house fires early Friday morning.

The fire started in one residence and spread to a neighboring home, causing significant damage to both properties.

Emergency crews worked into the early morning hours, with firefighters battling freezing temperatures that left helmets and air packs coated in ice.

Despite the extensive property loss, no injuries were reported, and all residents were safely evacuated.

"While the homes couldn’t be saved, the most important thing is that everyone is alive and well," the Bremond Volunteer Fire Department said in a statement.

Firefighters from multiple departments assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.