Robertson County Sheriff's Office set to host hunter education classroom course

FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is hosting a hunter education classroom course for young hunters to earn their certificate to legally hunt in the state of Texas.



The course will be on September 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Robertson County Sheriff's Office.

Click here to Texas Parks and Wildlife website.

Click here for other ways to receive Hunter Education Certificate.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Hunting education is extremely important for all the kids and really all the members of our community," Robertson County Game Warden, Matthew Adams said.

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is hosting an educational course over hunting safety.

"It adds an extra layer of protection for everyone going out in the fields and trying to get their first hunt in or even their 30th hunt in," Adams said.

The course is aimed at young hunters in our county looking to learn what safe hunting is all about.

"Just kind of reminding them of what safe practice is, what they can do, and what they can legally not do," Adams said.

"It helps remind hunters of the ethical responsibilities that they have in harvesting," he said.

15ABC was driving around Franklin looking for neighbors to talk to when they ended up at Rondell Bush's farm.

Bush has been hunting for over 65 years, and tells15News it's important for all hunters to receive their hunter education certificate.

"It's so important because you don't want to put yourself in a situation where you regret, you don't want to do something irrational, didn't know, didn't understand," Bush said.

"When you have training, you're going to be a better marksman, you're going to be a better hunter," he said.

15ABC also spoke with Travis Lacox, whos son is enrolled in the hunter education course.

"Having a 12-year-old about to be 13, he loves to hunt, he loves to be outside, so it's going to teach him everything he needs to know," Lacox said.

He tells 15ABC he has a lot of experience hunting, and thinks its essential for neighbors to prioritize safety.

"I don't care how old you are, I don't care how young you are, a gun is a gun, and it's a firearm, and you have to treat it with respect."

"One of the things I always try to teach my kid and other kids are, you can't get that bullet back," he said.