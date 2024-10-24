Robertson County residents urged to stay vigilant amid manhunt

WHEELOCK, Texas (KRHD) — The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is currently working to find a suspect who fled a car chase in an attempted robbery.



Robertson County Sheriff's Office issued an alert for suspects involved in a car chase on State Street in Wheelock.

One suspect has been found, but the county is still looking for the other.

Neighbors are advised to lock their vehicles and houses and to call 911 if they see anyone or anything suspicious.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office released a special alert about a manhunt in Wheelock.

"It was a crazy night for sure we don't get a lot of that here, and so I was shocked that all that activity was going on outside my house," Wheelock resident James Nickelson said.

Along with talking to residents, 15ABC spoke with the chief deputy to get the whole story.

"We were looking earlier for two fugitives that originally started in Hearne, having to do with the theft of some auto rims for cars," Chief Deputy Bill Ruland said.

"Our units, along with DPS, Franklin PD, and Hearne PD, caught up with them on 391," Ruland said. "The pursuit continued —they got into Wheelock and crashed out and escaped out of the vehicles," he said.

The chief deputy told 15ABC that they found one of the suspects after multiple dead ends.

"We got a call from a rancher that they'd located one person about a mile and a half, two miles north of Wheelock. We went out and got that suspect in custody," Ruland said.

James Nickelson is a neighbor in Wheelock who lives right next to where the suspects fled.

"The fugitives ran across the highway there, came down the road, stopped right here at the end of the road, and bailed out on the vehicle," Nickelson said.

Nickelson said he appreciates everything the police did to keep our neighbors safe.

"They seem to have everything under control, and they were checking everything, and they had a helicopter out, and I think dogs and all kinds of things," Nickelson said.

Allen Kristoff, a local, said it was a scary experience for his kids, but the police presence put his family at ease.

"They had a bunch of cops all around, stay here all night long, so it helped us out, ease ourselves, and the kids calmed down about it, so they did a good job on that, sticking around," Kristoff said.