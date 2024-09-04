Robertson County residents to start petition to increase safety on Highway 6

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — After losing her sister to a car crash, Judy Jadlowski and her family have started a petition in hopes of making safety improvements on Highway 6.



Diana Campbell passed away on August 14 after she was involved in a brutal car accident on Highway 6.

Jadlowski and her family have about 1,000 signatures but are hoping to get 10,000.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Disbelief, yeah, I couldn't. Denial. Yeah, I could not believe it," sister of Diana Campbell, Judy Jadlowski said.

Heartbreak and sorrow, words some of our neighbors use to describe the recent passing of Diana Campbell.

"I know it's true, but I don't want it to be true, and it's just heartbreaking, my heart's crushed," Jadlowski said.

"We didn't get to say goodbye to her," mother of Diana Campbell, Bea Nix said.

"She didn't get to say goodbye to us, but she knew that we loved her and missed her so much," she said.

Her family tells 15ABC Diana was on her way home from Bryan when she was struck by a pickup truck and then spun into oncoming traffic — she was killed instantly.

"I get up every morning thinking she's going to call me," sister of Diana Campbell, Monitta Renee Scott said.

"There's a hole in our heart that will never heal," Jadlowski said.

The family tells15News they started a petition calling for safety improvements to Highway 6.

"I know we need change, and our goal is to make change for safety for everyone traveling that road," Jadlowski said.

"Just do the best we can and hope that this will help and help someone else from losing their loved one," Nix said.

Which include lower speed limits, a red light, an increased police presence, and barricades.

The family tells 15ABC this need for change is long overdue.

"They know it's been going on for a long time, and I couldn't understand why no one had tried to do anything yet," Nix said.

"It's hard to believe that nobody would do anything, and now that we've got this started, everybody's buzzing," Renee Scott said.

They tell 15ABC this is a hard fight, but they won't stop until the highway is safer for everyone.

"We just need more awareness," Jadlowski said.

"We're not going to stop until something's done, and it's for everybody, past and future, who's going to be affected by this," she said.