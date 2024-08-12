Robertson County residents react to recent spike in car burglaries

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — This past Friday, Robertson County Sheriff's Office released a Facebook post about numerous car burglaries that happened in one night.



Robertson County Sheriff's Office told 15ABC that a total of 10 burglaries happened on late Wednesday night, early Thursday morning.

that a total of 10 burglaries happened on late Wednesday night, early Thursday morning. Every vehicle involved in these burglaries was left unlocked.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It would have been on late Wednesday night, we had a series of car burglaries here in the county," said Robertson County Chief Deputy, Bill Ruland.

Robertson County has had an increase in car burglaries lately.

And Chief Deputy with Robertson County Sheriff's Office, Bill Ruland told15ABC they all had one thing in common — unlocked vehicles.

"Every car was unlocked so we really urge everybody to lock their doors," he said.

"Unfortunately, that's what they're looking for, they're preying on houses that are close to the road so they can get in and get out and they're basically running to the cars and if it's locked, they move to the next one."

15ABC walked around Hearne to talk to some neighbors about these excessive car burglaries.

Santos Rios is a resident of Hearne and thinks locking our cars is a must.

"Mine are locked at all times — you can go look at my truck right now. It's locked," Rios said.

"It's bad because we get told, 'Hey, y'all need to be careful in your neighborhood because it's happening'," he said.

15ABC also spoke to Trevaughn McGee, who's not been so fortunate.

"I had people steal a couple things from my vehicle, I said about three or two times," he said.

He shares that he did in fact make the mistake of leaving his vehicle unlocked, but wants other neighbors to learn from his mistake.

"I did have it one time — I did have my car unlocked,"McGee said.

"Y'all do y'all lock your cars— if y'all keep anything in your cars, but like y'all weapons, cash, credit cards, ID, anything — y'all wallet, keep your cars locked," he said.

Chief Deputy Ruland also shared some other tips that he feels like could be helpful in preventing car burglaries in the future, but first —

"Locking your cars, number one," Ruland said.

"Visibility — in other words, leave your porch light on at night, let them know that there might be somebody looking," he said.