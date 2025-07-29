Robertson County residents express frustration over train delays at railroad crossings

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Residents in Hearne tell 15 ABC long freight trains are causing significant delays at railroad crossings throughout Robertson County, disrupting daily schedules and creating mounting frustration in the community.

"I've grown up in Hearne. I was born in Hearne and I have never seen the problem as bad as these past few years," Hearne resident Ludim Garcia said.

For many people living in Robertson County, railroad crossings are unavoidable parts of their daily commute. But what was once a minor inconvenience has evolved into a significant problem.

"It definitely does need to change," Garcia said.

Residents report that freight trains are creating major traffic delays, with vehicles sometimes stuck waiting for extended periods.

"They have to wait there for 15 minutes, sometimes up to 30 minutes, and so it delays a lot of people," Garcia said.

The impact extends beyond simple inconvenience, affecting residents' work schedules and daily routines.

"Most of the time that'll delay them from getting to work or if they're going back home they're also going to make it late to their home," Garcia said.

The issue has gained traction on social media, with many neighbors sharing similar experiences and calling for solutions to the problem.

When contacted about residents' concerns, Union Pacific provided a statement: "Union Pacific's goal is to keep trains moving safely and efficiently – a stopped train isn't good for our customers or communities. There are a number of variables that can lead to blocked crossings, such as unplanned weather events, signal malfunctions or mechanical issues."

Garcia believes community action could help address the situation.

"I think if we all lift up our voices and let the railroad commission know about it and also let the city of Hearne know, I think something could get done and so it would benefit not only the city of Hearne, but it would also benefit everybody that goes there on Highway 6," she said.

Union Pacific encourages residents experiencing issues to contact their 24/7 Emergency Response Center at 1-888-877-7267.

