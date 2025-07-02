Robertson County lifts fireworks ban in unincorporated areas ahead of Independence Day

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — With Independence Day approaching, Robertson County residents in unincorporated areas can now legally use certain fireworks after County Judge Joe David Scarpinato lifted the ban.

Recent rainfall has eliminated drought conditions in the area, prompting officials to rescind restrictions on fireworks in unincorporated parts of Robertson County.

"It is better to have it out of the city limits, less chance of structural fires. People getting hurt, less the cost of damage occur, is not as expensive," Robertson County resident Darrell Parish said.

While the county has given the green light for fireworks in unincorporated areas, many cities within Robertson County still prohibit fireworks within city limits.

"I think for the safety of the city, it's probably to have a good band to not allow people to shoot them in a really populated area, so I think it's a good thing," Parish said.

Even with the county's decision, residents emphasize the importance of safety when handling fireworks.

"Fireworks are dangerous and used frivolously. It could cause injury, so it's very important to follow directions and be as safe as possible," Parish said.

Neighbors recommend avoiding lighting fireworks in crowded residential areas due to potential hazards.

"With the houses, fires, different things, a lot of people, I could see where it could be dangerous," Parish said.

Ralph Cates, a Calvert resident, also stressed the need for caution during celebrations.

"Safety. Safety is utmost. So you know, particularly with fire control," Cates said. "They just need to be aware of that, you know, be smart."

County officials are urging all residents to handle fireworks responsibly and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and others during the holiday celebrations.

