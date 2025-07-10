Robertson County first responders lend helping hand to Texas Hill Country flood victims

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Several first responders from Robertson County didn't hesitate to step in and lend a helping hand when flood waters devastated the Texas Hill Country.

Eight local responders — including Robertson County EMS Lieutenant, William Houston, volunteered to support relief efforts in the aftermath of severe flooding.

KXXV Flooding in Texas Hill Country.

"My relationship with Jesus Christ tells me that I need to go help whenever there's a need to go help," Houston said.

When 15 ABC asked Houston what went through his mind when he first heard about the situation in Texas Hill Country, his response was immediate.

Ezekiel Ramirez Robertson County EMS Lieutenant, William Houston shares his thoughts and experiences assisting with the aftermath of the severe flooding in Texas Hill Country with 15 ABC.

"I wanted to help. I wanted to find a way to help, find a way to go down there and we've been asking and trying to figure out, hey, how can we help because just the nature of our businesses, people are hurting we wanna go," Houston said.

Robertson County EMS Severe damage from the Texas Hill Country flooding.

Houston described the surreal experience of witnessing the flood damage firsthand.

Bremond Volunteer Fire Department Robertson County first responders helping with the aftermath of the Texas Hill Country flooding.

"It's kind of surreal. You see pictures, and it doesn't really do it justice, right? It just looks like water kind of running through some of these places but until you're actually there and you realize that you're standing in the bottom of this creek in the waters, the water lines 20 ft above where you are standing currently and just realizing the amount of water that was flowing through there," Houston said.

Members from both the Bremond Volunteer Fire Department and Robertson County EMS made the journey to provide assistance.

Ezekiel Ramirez A Bremond Volunteer Fire Department truck.

Ezekiel Ramirez A Robertson County EMS paramedic vehicle.

"It's just devastating for those people and our thoughts and prayers are with them and we're happy to just be there to try to help them through this difficult time and try to get them some answers," Houston said.

Robertson County EMS Robertson County first responders helping with the aftermath of the Texas Hill Country flooding.

Houston encourages all neighbors to offer whatever help they can, whether it's time, donations, or just a prayer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

