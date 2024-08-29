Robertson County drought: neighbors urged to follow safety protocols amid severe dry spell

FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — Robertson County Emergency Management are considering enacting a burn ban after weeks of little rain.



Neighbors are advised not to burn anything until moisture returns in the area.

Dry weather increases the risk of grass fires.

Robertson County will decide if the county will place a burn ban at the next Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"During August, that's when it's going to be 100 plus," Farmer, Rondell Bash said.

Hot and dry, those are some of the words Rondell Bash uses to describe Franklin.

"You're wishing that it was January or the winter or fall, but it's hot, it's a negative impact on everything," he said.

Bash has a farm in Franklin that's been in his family for four generations.

He tells15ABC this hot weather affects his livestock...

"In a drought year, say like last year, the stock tanks nearly went dry," Bash said.

And creates grass fires.

"You're going to have to be aware of your situation, what's going on around you to make sure you don't do anything that could negatively impact or start a fire," he said.

But he's always prepared for the worst.

"In the barn we keep a fire extinguisher for emergency, we've got fire extinguishers in the house, so we always make sure we know where the fire extinguishers are, so you're prepared in case a fire starts," Bash said.

The Robertson County Emergency Management released a statement telling our neighbors to not burn until we get some rain.

15ABC wanted some more insight, so they spoke with Gage Lopez, who is the president and lieutenant of Franklin's Volunteer Fire Department.

He tells 15ABC grass fires are the most common issues with dry weather, and can spread fast.

"The chances of it spreading are tremendous," Lopez said.

"It takes five to ten minutes for it to turn from a small little grass fire into taking over acres and acres of land."

Lopez wants us to follow these safety protocols for ourselves and others.

"We just want everybody to be good neighbors to everybody here in the Robertson County area," Lopez said.

"I've been here for four generations, and I want to make sure that I hand it down to my son and my grandchildren," Bash said.