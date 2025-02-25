Robertson County deputies boost safety with 24/7 patrols

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Robertson County Sheriff's Office has started a new initiative that includes deputies patrolling 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



Robertson County Sheriff, Bill Rulund made this initiative official on January 29.

With these round-the-clock patrols, law enforcement is looking to disrupt criminal activity and build stronger community ties.

This change was made possible through staffing changes, schedule adjustments, and resource reallocation.

"It feels good knowing that we can call them. It can be just with a question. It can be with a problem. It can be with just sometimes they just come in just to chit-chat, and it makes our day just knowing that they're there," CEFCO store manager, Alyssa Marshall said.

Robertson County deputies will now be patrolling the streets of our community 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"There's gonna be at least one person somewhere working in this county and deputy-wise, which will cover everything, cities, big cities, little cities, it doesn't matter, we'll cover the whole county," Robertson County Patrol Deputy, Stephen Magnes said.

Patrol Deputy, Stephen Magnes took15ABC on a ride-along to give them a better idea of what this change is all about.

"For the longest time, we were not 24 hours, so we had deputies on-call. Well, most of the people that were out there doing bad stuff knew that," Magnes said.

"Before they felt a little more free to go out, steal stuff, break into things, go wherever they want, trespass, go mess with people. Now they know there's somebody working and they don't know where that person is."

Not only that — local businesses feel safer too.

The store manager at the CEFCO convenient store tells 15ABC having the extra police presence gives her a significant sense of relief.

"It feels amazing, honestly, because we feel protected every time we walk out the building. At night, day, it could be rain, snow, sleet, I don't care, they're always there," Marshall said.

Deputy Magnes tells15ABC it's not just about responding to calls, but also making sure our community and our neighbors stay safe.

"Especially this small town, small community, small county, we all live here, we're all members of the same community, we do this job to help people," he said.