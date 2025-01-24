Robertson County Community Resource Center launches new transportation service

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — The Robertson County Community Resource Center in Hearne recently launched a new transportation service with the unveiling of this new bus.



This new bus provides transportation for neighbors who are elderly, disabled, or have no other means of getting around.

To be eligible to receive transportation services, you must be a Robertson County Community Resource Center client.

15ABC asked Andrea Houston what kind of a difference this new transportation service will make in her life.

"It's definitely a stress reliever. That's one less thing that I have to worry about," she said.

"It's going to make a huge impact. It's going to make life a lot easier for a lot of people," Community Resource Center Executive Director, Tim Charron said.

"We can make trips to and from doctor's appointments, social service appointments, and then we plan on having a weekly run to Bryan for groceries like Walmart or somewhere like that," Charron said.

15ABC got a closer look at the new bus when the Robertson County Resource Center invited them on a ride-along. During this experience, 15ABC met Andrea Houston.

She told15ABC this new transportation service has provided her with a much-needed lifeline.

"I was grateful, extremely grateful because I don't drive, I don't have a car, and I live in an area where it's hard to be able to get to and from where I need to go, especially if I have, like, a business appointment," she said.

15ABC asked Houston how it feels to know that the resource center was looking after neighbors with no transportation.

"It feels like somebody cares," she said.

The executive director for Robertson County's Resource Center told15ABC he looks forward to helping more neighbors in our community because this transportation service has been long overdue.

"I knew from day one when the resource center started that transportation was a major issue in Robertson County," Charron said.

"They should have the right to be comfortable in their life and that's what we're here to do, is to help with that," he said.