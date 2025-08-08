OGLESBY, Texas (KXXV) — Tiger football is off and running for the 2025 season.

The team fell short of its goal to return to the state title game last season. Oglesby is going into this season with two seniors, but the team is more motivated than ever.

Road to Red Zone 2025: Oglesby Tigers

"Having that little pit in your stomach knowing you didn't come out and play your best to start it off, and end up getting beat, not having enough time to come back and end up getting beat. I hope they put a little pit in their stomach where they understand — we gotta show up every week," head coach and athletic director Jeb Dixon said.

"It's weird for us, the seniors, but I feel like it'd be good for the team because they won't be really losing that many people," senior quarterback Jordan Smith said.

Oglesby opens their season on the road against Abbott on Friday, August 29.

