Ringing in the New Year safely: Tips for fireworks during celebrations

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — As 2025 comes to an end, many people are preparing to ring in 2026 with fireworks displays. However, local officials are reminding residents that not all fireworks are legal, and knowing the rules could be the difference between a celebration and a citation.

Teresa Hale, manager of local fireworks stand Mr. W's, emphasizes that a night meant for fireworks and fun can turn dangerous if safety rules are ignored.

"One of the things that we hope that people are aware of is if you buy a firework, please read the directions. If it says do not hold it in your hand, do not hold it in your hand. Be overly cautious, have water available. Always watch the precautions," Hale said.

Essential fireworks safety tips

Safety experts recommend following these guidelines:



Never allow children to play with fireworks

Light fireworks one at a time and move back quickly

Never try to relight or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully

Never use fireworks when impaired by drugs or alcohol

Fireworks injury statistics

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 11 fireworks-related deaths in 2024, most involving misuse and device malfunctions. Nearly 14,700 people were injured by fireworks during the same period.

"On the 31st, it will be fairly busy and we are open on the 1st with limited hours and then we have to close again until late June," Hale said.

While December is not nearly as busy as July, the fireworks stand still expects to see many customers going into the new year.

"Think about all the fun you can have when you set off these awesome fireworks. They're gorgeous. They're just so much fun and your neighbors can enjoy them with you, the kids can enjoy them, but be careful, always be careful and happy new year," Hale said.

Know your local laws

Just because fireworks are sold doesn't mean you can use them anywhere. They're illegal in many nearby cities within city limits, though sparklers are typically allowed. Officials urge residents to check local laws before celebrating.

The City of Waco notes that illegal fireworks "affect many of our city departments. Pets escape from yards and end up in our animal shelter, and people can unintentionally cause fires and end up hurting themselves."

Property damage from illegal fireworks could result in a fine of up to $2,000 and jail time. Residents can report violations to (254) 750-7500, but should not call 911 for fireworks complaints.

