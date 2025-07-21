Revving for Riley: One Bell County family is turning grief into action

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — When tragedy strikes, some retreat, while others rise. In Bell County, Justin and Tracy Caple are choosing to rise.

After losing their son Riley to suicide in 2023, the Caples transformed grief into action, by launching Revving for Riley, a nonprofit aimed at making sure no other family walks the road they’ve had to travel.

“Words can't even describe the support we've received since Riley passed,” Tracy said.

Their primary efforts include raising awareness, primarily through car shows, with Riley's love for cars and driving them fast, hosting community events, and most importantly, providing financial assistance for families seeking mental health services.

So far, they've raised over $12,000, largely through the car shows they've held in Riley's memory.

A Therapist’s Warning

According to child development therapist Mandi Newby, over 80% of youth suicides are preceded by visible emotional or behavioral changes, a window for possible prevention that’s often missed.

“Something has to stop,” Newby said. “I’m tired of seeing kids struggle and families break under the pain.”

A CDC study she shared with 25 News revealed that suicide is now the third leading cause of death for ages 10 to 24 nationwide, and second in Texas.

Newby has been personally connected to at least four youth suicides in Bell County over the past 18 months.

“We have to be willing to have tough conversations. And social media is absolutely a part of this problem,” she added.

Newby urges parents and guardians to trust their instincts and seek help early. She invites anyone who has been affected by suicide, or who simply wants to share their story to help others, to reach out and email her at mandilnewby@gmail.com.

A New Vision for Support

For the Caples, action is everything. They’re planning a back-to-school event on Aug. 12 at Lake Belton High School, hoping to make mental wellness part of the educational conversation.

But they'd like to see local school municipalities take the current mental health, more seriously.

“We want to see improved mental health resources within Belton ISD,” Justin said. “A dog and some hot chocolate, it’s not enough to save our kids.”

Justin echoed just how urgent and important stopping this current trend is.

“Just one... is too many for me,” he said.

Their mission now is to be that light in someone’s darkest hour, a reminder that help exists, healing is possible, and every life matters.

To support Revving for Riley, learn about upcoming events, or request assistance, follow them on social media or inquire locally.