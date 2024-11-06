Resonated with residents: Copperas Cove voters choose new leadership for school board

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Timothy Traeger ousted incumbent Ann Davis Tuesday night to claim Place 2 on the Copperas Cove Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees. Traeger secured the seat with 58% of the vote, defeating Davis by more than 3,500 votes. Davis earned 42%.

“I woke up this morning trying to figure out if everything that happened last night was for real,” Traeger said.

With the clear outcome, Traeger is eager to begin his role and bring a fresh perspective to the district.

“I think we are going to do a great job moving forward, and I’m ready to get started,” Traeger said.

Traeger’s priorities are transparency, accountability, and bridging the gap between the community and the school board. He said that resonated with voters seeking new ideas and leadership.

“I think it’s going to be a wonderful fresh start," Trager said. "One of the main reasons I know that many people voted is because that’s what they were seeking: fresh ideas, new perspectives."

His platform also emphasized being approachable and understanding the challenges educators face.

“I want the community to know I was once in the classroom," Traeger said.

"I understand the views and the shortfalls that can happen in the district. I’m an open-door and open-book type guy. I will do everything I can to settle it."

Trager expressed his gratitude to all those who participated in the election.

“Thank you. It is an honor. I will do everything in my power to do exactly what I promised. I will be the elected board member for whom you are proud and who you voted for,” Traeger said.

In addition to Place 2, Place 1 on the Copperas Cove ISD School Board was also on the ballot. Sherry Hoffpauir won the seat with 63% of the vote, defeating opponent Inez Faison with 37%.

