Resident in Brazos County diagnosed with first case of West Nile fever in Texas

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Public health officials have confirmed the state’s first case of West Nile virus for 2025, identifying a resident diagnosed with West Nile fever on June 24, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

“Texans should be aware that mosquitoes transmit diseases, and some of these illnesses, like West Nile and dengue, can be severe,” said DSHS Commissioner Jennifer A. Shuford, MD, MPH. “Taking steps to prevent mosquito bites and eliminating breeding areas around homes are proactive measures that can reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illness.”

The West Nile virus is transmitted through bites from infected mosquitoes. While approximately 80% of people exposed to the virus do not show symptoms, others may experience fever, nausea, headache, fatigue, and muscle and joint pain.

In rare cases, less than 1% of those infected can develop West Nile neuroinvasive disease, which affects the nervous system and can lead to serious complications, including disorientation, neck stiffness, tremors, paralysis, convulsions, and potential death.

DSHS advises anyone experiencing symptoms of West Nile virus to contact their healthcare provider and inform them of any potential mosquito exposure.

DSHS advises Texans not to give mosquitoes a biting chance by following these steps to protect themselves and their families from West Nile and other mosquito-borne illnesses like dengue:



Wear long sleeves and pants. Create a barrier to mosquito bites by covering up.

Apply insect repellent. Use an EPA-registered repellent such as those containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, or 2-undecanone.

Keep mosquitoes out by keeping doors and windows closed and/or installing window screens.

Remove standing water. Emptying out water that accumulates in toys, tires, trash cans, buckets, clogged rain gutters, and plant pots will deny mosquitoes a place to lay their eggs and reproduce.

Other mosquito breeding prevention tips include:



Change water in pet dishes daily.

Rinse and scrub vases and other indoor water containers weekly.

Change water in wading pools and bird baths several times a week.

Use mosquito dunks with larvicide for water that can’t be emptied or covered.

Keep backyard pools and hot tubs properly chlorinated and free of debris.

Treat front and back door areas of homes with residual insecticides if mosquitoes are in abundance nearby.

If mosquito problems persist, consider pesticide applications for vegetation around the home.

DSHS reports 455 cases of West Nile disease in Texas in 2024 and 56 deaths.

Over the past five years, between 2020 and 2024, Texas had 929 West Nile cases and 122 deaths. There were 241 cases of dengue in Texas in 2024, including two locally acquired cases.

Mosquitoes remain active into November and December in much of the state.

This story was converted from a press release to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.