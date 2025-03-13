Red Flag Warning triggers burn ban in Central Texas

ORIGINAL STORY: According to the City of Waco/McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, a Red Flag Warning will be in effect for McLennan County starting March 14, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The warning will trigger a Burn Ban, which the McLennan County Commissioners passed on March 4, 2025. The ban prohibits outdoor burning due to the high fire risk caused by increased winds and low humidity.
Residents are urged to avoid any activities that could spark fires, including burning trash, using outdoor grills, or operating equipment that could create sparks. Emergency officials advise caution and preparedness during this time.
UPDATED STORY: The following counties have now issued a burn ban as well:
- Hill County Judge Justin W. Lewis has declared a local disaster and enacted a Disaster burn ban effective Friday, March 14, 2025, at 7 a.m. The ban will remain in place until Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 7 p.m., when it is set to expire.
Bosque County Judge Vanlandingham has declared a local disaster and issued an order prohibiting outdoor burning due to increased wildfire risks.
The burn ban will take effect at 7 a.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025, and will remain in place until further notice.