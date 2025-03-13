Red Flag Warning triggers burn ban in Central Texas

ORIGINAL STORY : According to the City of Waco/McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, a Red Flag Warning will be in effect for McLennan County starting March 14, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The warning will trigger a Burn Ban, which the McLennan County Commissioners passed on March 4, 2025. The ban prohibits outdoor burning due to the high fire risk caused by increased winds and low humidity.

Residents are urged to avoid any activities that could spark fires, including burning trash, using outdoor grills, or operating equipment that could create sparks. Emergency officials advise caution and preparedness during this time.

UPDATED STORY: The following counties have now issued a burn ban as well:

